Deborah "Debbie" J. Merchant

VALPARAISO, IN - Deborah "Debbie" J. (Cergizan) Merchant, 68, of Valparaiso, passed away Monday, March 28, 2022. She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (Merchant) Wachowski; and grandson, Brandon Wachowski; and beloved cat, Sylvester; as well as many loving cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Kathy Chansler.