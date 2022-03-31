 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deborah "Debbie" J. Merchant

VALPARAISO, IN - Deborah "Debbie" J. (Cergizan) Merchant, 68, of Valparaiso, passed away Monday, March 28, 2022. She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (Merchant) Wachowski; and grandson, Brandon Wachowski; and beloved cat, Sylvester; as well as many loving cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Kathy Chansler.

A memorial visitation will be held Friday, April 1, 2022, from 4:00-6:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with prayers beginning at 6:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital.

