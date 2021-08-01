September 14, 1960 - July 29, 2021

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI - Deborah "Debbie" Marie Doe, age 60, passed away peacefully with her beloved husband by her side on Thursday, July 29, 2021 in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin. She was born to Donald Campbell and Collette (Bargy) Masny on September 14, 1960 in Chicago, Illinois. She graduated from Thorton Fractional North High School in 1978. On April 11, 1987, she married Thomas C. Doe. Together they had four children. Tom and Debbie enjoyed spending time at their cottage on Paddock Lake, traveling, and spending time with friends, family and their grandchildren.

Debbie is survived by her loving husband of 34 years, Thomas C. Doe; sons: Nicholas (Amanda) Doe, Thomas (Danielle) Doe; daughters: Ashley Doe, Elizabeth (Justin) Dillow; and her grandchildren whom she loved dearly: Caleb Doe, Celia Czaplicki, Gracelyn Doe, Evelyn Doe, Thomas Doe, and Olivia Doe; mother, Collette (Bargy) Masny; brothers: Nicholas and Michael, sisters: Agnes and Colletta; and many nieces and nephews. Debbie was proceded in death by her father Donald and brother Donald.