Deborah Elaine Chandler

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Deborah Elaine Chandler, 71, of East Chicago, IN passed away December 13, 2020 at Sebo's Nursing Home in Hobart, IN.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 3902-06 Alexander Avenue, East Chicago, IN. Visitation one hour prior to service. Rev. Justin Kidd, officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery Griffith, IN. DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements.

