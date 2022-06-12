 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deborah Elaine Will

Deborah Elaine Will

Aug. 20, 1951 - June 7, 2022

VALPARAISO - Deborah Elaine Will, 70, of Valparaiso, IN, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. She was born August 20, 1951, in Chicago, IL to the late Herbert and Dorothy (Miller) Diamond.

Deb had a fulfilling career as a caregiver for those with special needs. She was also a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Valparaiso. Deb enjoyed watching movies with her friend, Karen, traveling, and taking her dog, Molly, to the dog park. She was passionate about her beliefs, and always fought for what was right, especially for the people she served in her career. Deb will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who will be dearly missed.

Deborah is survived by her loving children: Robert (Tiffaney) Will of Las Vegas, NV, Heather (Brian) Arnold of Springfield, IL, Amanda (Richard) Cwetna of Valparaiso, IN; granddaughters: Shayla, Jazmine, Madilyn, Megan, Zoie, Macie; brother, Jay Diamond; nieces and nephews: Kimberly, Cheri, Marcy, Randy, Candy; and special friends: Karen and Jay.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Darlin; and nephew, Robert Darlin, Jr.

A visitation will be held on Friday, June 17, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 2610 N. Campbell St., Valparaiso, with a memorial service beginning at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Deborah's name to Christ Lutheran Church. Moeller Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

