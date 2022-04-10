June 23, 1955 - March 28, 2022

EUDORA, KS - Deborah G. (Rice) Tully, 66, of Eudora, KS, formerly of Lake Station, IN, passed away March 28,2022. She was born June 23,1955 in Gary, IN, the daughter of Daniel and Gertraud Rice. She was preceded in death by her mother; father; brother, Leroy; and sister, Danetta Rice. She graduated from Edison High School, Lake Station, IN.

Survivors include her children: Jason (Carly) Rice, Esther Rice, Debbie Tully, Danielle Tully, and Sarah Tully; brothers: Dan (Mary) Rice and Bob (Loretta) Rice.

The family would like to thank the following: The staff at Medicalodges, Eudora, KS; the Pastor and Prayer warriors from Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, Liberty, MO; The Care Team from Westside Family Church, Lenexa, KS; and special friend, Judy Kano.

A Memorial Service was held on March 3, 2022 at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church in Liberty, MO with Pastors John Newton and Brad Daniel officiating.

We will forever feel your touch upon our hearts, until the end of time.