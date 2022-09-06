January 17, 1955 – August 28, 2022

Deborah J. Day (nee DuVall), 67 of Lowell passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 28, 2022. Debbie was born January 17, 1955 to Skip and Shirley DuVall. She is survived by her beloved husband of 47 years, Hugh Day Jr. From their love were born four children: Ryan (Nikki) Day, Nicholas Day, Zachary (Amie) Day and Ashleigh (Phil) Sabaitis. Five grandchildren: Bailey and Christopher Wirkus, Izabella Vandas, Sam and Owen Day.

Also surviving is her sister, Susan (Joel) Chermak; brothers: Ron DuVall and Skip (McKee) DuVall. Sister-in-law, Patty (Dave) DeReamer, Kathy (Jack) Cain, Aunt Nancy (Chris) Mihas as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Debbie was preceded in death by her parents: Skip and Shirley DuVall; her in-laws, Hugh Sr & Gertrude Day; and sister-in-law, Mary Day.

Debbie loved her family, babies and dogs. She was a very talented woman who loved to create and decorate. If you were lucky enough, you received one of her many beautiful handmade items. Hugh and Debbie loved entertaining and music. She graduated from Griffith High School in 1973. With her husband and children by her side she had fought a long hard battle and has now found her peaceful, easy feeling.....

There will be a Celebration of Life for Debbie held at:

Signature Banquets

1908 E Commercial Ave

Lowell, IN 46356

September 18, 2022 (1:00 PM-5:00 PM)

In lieu of flowers the family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation in Debbie's honor to:

COPD Foundation

3300 Ponce de Leon Blvd.

Miami, FL 33134

Arrangements entrusted to CROWN CREMATION.