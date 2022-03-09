DYER, IN - Deborah J. Ulman (nee Watson), age 70, of Dyer, IN went home to her Lord and Savior on Monday, March 7, 2022. Beloved wife of Roger Ulman for 52 years. Loving mother: of Andrew and Steven Ulman; cherished grandmother: of Marley and Kaya; dear sister: of Donald (Janet) Patz and the late Kenneth (Susan) Watson.

Deborah was a nurse in the medical field and also taught nursing programs. She was loved by many and will be deeply missed.

Visitation Thursday, March 10, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Immanuel United Church of Christ, 2201 Azalea Dr, Highland, IN. For more information, please call 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com