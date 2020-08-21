FT. MYERS, FL - Deborah L. "Debbie" O'Block (nee Zunica), age 64 of Ft. Myers, FL formerly of Lansing, IL passed away peacefully on August 19, 2020 in St. John, IN. Debbie was the beloved wife of her high school sweetheart, Michael O'Block, for 44 years. Debbie leaves behind the legacy of their three children: Matthew (Stacie) O'Block, Rachel O'Block and Kirsten (Joe) Betkowski and her cherished grandchildren Olivia and Avery O'Block and Colette and Theodore Betkowski. Debbie is also survived by her parents Leandro and Carol Zunica and her four siblings: Linda (Carl) Stahulak, Sandy (Bill) Chandler, Mike (Jacqui) Zunica and Larry (Carol) Zunica. Debbie was aunt to many nieces and nephews and a friend to many. After raising her own family Debbie returned to the workforce at Heritage Community Bank for many years before "retiring" into nannying, her true passion. If the love the world had for Debbie could have saved her, she would have lived another lifetime. Debbie touched the lives of everyone she met and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.