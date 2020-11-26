Deborah Lee Neumaier

TRAIL CREEK, IN — Deborah Lee Neumaier, 62, of Trail Creek, IN, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020.

Deborah is survived by her husband, William Neumaier; children, Brian Neumaier and Michael Neumaier; brother, Mark (Cheryl) Stone; and nephews, Christopher Stone and Matthew Stone.

Deborah was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Stone and Virgina Downey.

Deborah worked for the Schererville Police Department from 1982 to 1984, Dyer Police Department from 1984 to 1988 and she later worked for the Lake County Sheriff's Department from 1995 to 1997. Deborah returned as a member of the Town Council for the Town of Dyer from 1999 to 2001. She also worked as a receptionist for various medical offices in the Michigan City area and was a member of the Trail Creek Town Council.

Deborah enjoyed watching "The Bachelorette" and taking online quizzes. She enjoyed playing the lottery and was very social and enjoyed talking with people. Deborah could start a conversation with anyone and was very friendly.