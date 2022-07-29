Deborah Marie (Hajtovik) Clem

Dec. 2, 1964 - July 25, 2022

PORTAGE - Deborah Marie (Hajtovik) Clem, age 57 of Portage, IN passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022. She was born on December 2, 1964 in Gary, IN to James and Rosemary (Kaiser) Hajtovik.

Debbie is survived by her husband of 34 years, Michael Clem; daughters: Kristin (Robert) Crecelius, Catherine (Andrew) Clem; granddaughter, Mia Crecelius; mother, Rosemary (Don) Bethel; sisters: Kim (John Kwilasz) Hajtovik, Julie (Dennis) Christlieb; sisters-in-law: Jackie (Kenneth) Black, Karen (Tony) Vuko; and several nieces, a nephew, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, James M. Hajtovik; grandmothers: Mary R. Hajtovik, Mary (Bono) Kaiser; grandfathers: Joseph Hajtovik, Anton Kaiser; mother-in-law, Nancy Jo Clem; father-in-law, Jack R. Clem.

Debbie loved her time with friends and family, numerous pets, cooking, and her summer home in Michigan. She enjoyed camping in the upper peninsula of Michigan. Debbie was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, and sister. She was selfless and would do anything to help others in need. The gleam in her eye was her granddaughter, Mia.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at Edmonds & Evans Funeral Home Portage Chapel, 6941 Central Avenue, Portage, IN 46368 with Pastor Rick Henderson officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Private burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Debbie's honor may be made to the organization of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.