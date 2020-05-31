Deborah McKnight

HOBART, IN - Deborah McKnight, age 72, of Hobart, passed away peacefully on May 28, 2020, with her family by her side. She was a graduate of Lew Wallace High School, Class of 1966. Deborah was a retired postal carrier, an avid quilter and a member of Eastlake Baptist Church. She will be greatly missed.

Deborah was preceded in death by her mother Lura Ellen Hansen; husband Garry Lan McKnight; son Steven Shue. She is survived by her children Scott (Cynthia) McKnight, Stacie (Brandi) McKinney-Holmes, Dana (Jerry) Scott, Lisa Hall; 11 grandchildren; four great grandchildren.

Services for Deborah will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Eastlake Baptist Church, 7121 East Lincoln Highway, Crown Point, IN 46307. BURNS FUNERAL HOME (Hobart) entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com

