Deborah Wayne-Sichterman

CEDAR LAKE, IN — Deborah Wayne-Sichterman, 62, of Cedar Lake, passed away Friday, December 25, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Henry; children, David Wayne, Julie Wayne and Joshua Sichterman; several grandchildren, including: Kiya and Kingston Wayne, and Marcus Sichterman; brothers, Mike, Louis (Doreen) Germain and Richard Germain; and her Aunt Cheryl Sliga. Deborah dedicated her life to her loving family.

Visitation Saturday, January 2, 2020, from 11:00-1:00 p.m., concluding with funeral services at 1:00 p.m., all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. Burial will follow in German Methodist Cemetery, Cedar Lake. www.sheetsfuneral.com

Indiana mandates social gatherings adhere to social distancing and self-care guidelines inside and outside of our funeral home. In order to accommodate all family and friends, we ask that you please be brief while visiting to make room for additional guests to pay their respects. Our lounge remains closed, with no food allowed, for the safety of our families and community. Masks are required.

