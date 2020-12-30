CEDAR LAKE, IN — Deborah Wayne-Sichterman, 62, of Cedar Lake, passed away Friday, December 25, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Henry; children, David Wayne, Julie Wayne and Joshua Sichterman; several grandchildren, including: Kiya and Kingston Wayne, and Marcus Sichterman; brothers, Mike, Louis (Doreen) Germain and Richard Germain; and her Aunt Cheryl Sliga. Deborah dedicated her life to her loving family.

