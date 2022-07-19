July 16, 1956 - July 13, 2022

GRIFFITH - In loving memory of Debra Ann Murray of Griffith, who passed away on July 13, 2022 at the age of 65. Debra was born July 16, 1956 in Chicago, IL to the late Raymond and Audrey Dejnowski. She retired from JCPenney after 25+ years of dedicated service.

In life, Debra provided many years of excellent caregiving to her mother and was a very active member of the Griffith Senior Center. She also participated in many other local groups, where she enjoyed games and activities with many of her close friends.

Debra is preceded in death by her first son, Bryan J. Dejnowski; and leaves behind her son, Dustin J. Murray along with her six siblings: David Dejnowski, Donna Bourgeois, Dale Dejnowski, Dana (Sandra) Dejnowski, Daryl (Tamara) Dejnowski, and Darin (Sandy) Dejnowski. Debra also leaves behind eight nieces and nephews; and eleven great nieces and nephews. Debra will be greatly missed by all who shared in her life.

Memorial services for Debra will be held on July 21, 2022 at Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8941 Kleinman Road in Highland from 12:00 P.M. - 5:30 P.M., with a memorial service following at 5:30 P.M.

For additional information, please contact Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center Konnie Kuiper-Kevin Nordyke-Michael Kuiper-Vass by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com