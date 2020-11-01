Debra "Debbie" M. Marchand

VALPARAISO, IN - Debbie, age 66, of Valparaiso, passed away on October 26, 2020. She was born on August 24, 1954 in Parma, OH to Mary and Dwight Shields. She was the oldest of three sisters.

She received her RN degree from St. Alexis Hospital in Cleveland. She then worked for four years in the medical intensive care unit at The Cleveland Clinic. The following three years she spent at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, working in the cardiac catheterization lab. While at Emory, she formed part of the team which performed the first coronary angioplasty in the USA and were one of the founding pioneers of coronary intervention procedures. During the last two years of her nursing professional career, she helped establish the cardiac research program at the Arizona Health Institute. 39 years ago, when Debbie moved to Valparaiso, she transitioned to being a full-time homemaker.

Debbie attended Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. She was a loving and giving wife, mother and friend to many. She loved nature and she fed and cared for a multitude of animals, including some of her favorite dogs. She enjoyed taking long walks and loved to travel as well. She was a gourmet cook and a connoisseur of Cabs from Napa and red Sangria from Spain.