Debra Dee Richardson-Keenan

Debra Dee (Lips) painted the light in everyone and everything, always laughing no matter the situation (or injury), laughter was always her secret ingredient. The most strongest and empowering woman full of unexpected, blissful surprises and endeavors, never afraid to take anything head on or starting over, and without fail always faithfully embracing change with nothing but laughs and excitement. She would consistently keep an open mind and a big heart and because of her warm and tender idiosyncrasy and many more loving peculiarities, this life wouldn't be anywhere near as fun and exhilarating as it has, if this wild and free spirited warrior of a woman, Debra Dee hadn't taught us to never lack understanding or empathy and ALWAYS laugh. Forever and always in my heart.