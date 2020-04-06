× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CROWN POINT, IN - Debra J. Hubbell (nee Eaton), age 64, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020. Debra is survived by her husband, Edward A. Hubbell: children: Jo Ellen Walma, Candace Hubbell and Kelley Parrish; grandchildren: Bryce Hubbell, Kyle Hubbell, Blake Walma and Mitchell Walma; and sister, Terri (Ron) Schiesser. Debra was preceded in death by her parents: Harold and Mary Eaton; and brother, Michael Eaton.

Debra worked at Starkwood Furniture for many years and most recently work at Eric Miller Allstate in Crown Point. She love golfing and bowling and being with her family and friends.

Arrangements have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN. Due to COVID-19, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. View Debra's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com

