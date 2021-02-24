Debra J. Reeves

Sept. 28, 1959 — Feb. 21, 2021

SCHERERVILLE, IN — Debra J. Reeves passed away on Sunday, February 21, 2021.

Debbie is survived by her daughter, Lessie (Nolan) Rogers; granddaughter, Lorelai Rogers; sisters, Nancy (John) Booker and Marsha Gerber; brother, Alvin (Risha) Reeves; nieces, Allison (Kyle) Kelley and Brandi Gerber; and nephew, Brad Gerber. Preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Lessie Reeves.

Friends are invited to visit with Debbie's family on Thursday, February 25, 2021, from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Highway, Schererville (U.S. 30 East of Cline Avenue). COVID-19 protocol masks required.

Debbie was an avid animal lover and also a radiation therapist.