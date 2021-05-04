Debra Kay "Debbie" Garcia

PORTAGE, IN - Debra "Debbie" Kay Garcia, age 64, of Portage, went to be with the Lord on May 1, 2021, surrounded by her loving husband and son. She was born August 1, 1956 in Gary, IN, the daughter of Ernest and Ione Wheeler. Debbie was the youngest of two siblings. On August 28, 1982 she married her best friend, Miguel Garcia. Debbie loved spending time with her grandchildren. Debbie enjoyed going to dinner every Thursday with her dear friend, Denise. Her son was her world. She loved their everyday phone calls and waited for them daily. Debbie loved having Sunday night dinners with her Dad. She enjoyed traveling with her husband to see her brother, Dale and his wife, Carol. She will be greatly missed.