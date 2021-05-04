Debra Kay "Debbie" Garcia

Aug. 1, 1956 - May 1, 2021
PORTAGE, IN - Debra "Debbie" Kay Garcia, age 64, of Portage, went to be with the Lord on May 1, 2021, surrounded by her loving husband and son. She was born August 1, 1956 in Gary, IN, the daughter of Ernest and Ione Wheeler. Debbie was the youngest of two siblings. On August 28, 1982 she married her best friend, Miguel Garcia. Debbie loved spending time with her grandchildren. Debbie enjoyed going to dinner every Thursday with her dear friend, Denise. Her son was her world. She loved their everyday phone calls and waited for them daily. Debbie loved having Sunday night dinners with her Dad. She enjoyed traveling with her husband to see her brother, Dale and his wife, Carol. She will be greatly missed.
Debbie was preceded in death by her mother, Ione and niece, Mindy. She is survived by her loving father, Ernest, who served as a Marine in the 1st Division, South Pacific. He is a Purple Heart World War II veteran; her husband, Miguel; son, Erik (Lisa) Garcia; grandchildren: Leland Angel, Lillianna Mae Garcia; brother, Dale (Carol) Wheeler of AR; nephew, Justin Wheeler.
Visitation for Debbie will be Thursday, May 6, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. Interment at Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family would be greatly appreciated. www.burnsfuneral.com.