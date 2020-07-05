× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HOBART, IN - Debra Louise Streeter, age 54, of Hobart, passed away at the University of Chicago Hospital on June 13, 2020. She was a member of HIEDC and owned Sikora's Florist for many years. She will be greatly missed.

Debra was preceded in death by her father Louise (Dan) Streeter; brother David Streeter. She is survived by her mother Gloria Streeter; son Michael J. Streeter; brother Daniel (Greta) Streeter; nephew D.J. Streeter; special niece Haleigh Streeter.

A Celebration of Debra's life will be held on July 11, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., with a Celebration of Life service at 12:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. www.burnsfuneral.com