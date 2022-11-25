Jan. 4, 1954 - Nov. 22, 2022

Debra Lynn (Schramm) Huber, age 68, of Crown Point, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 22, 2022.

Deb was born in Gary, Indiana, on January 4, 1954, the daughter of the late Joseph and Ruth (Burton) Schramm. Her formative years were spent in Crown Point, graduating from Crown Point High School in 1972. Deb earned her nursing degree from Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN, in 1975. The exclamation "Boiler Up" was sure to elicit a response of "Hammer Down" from Deb.

In 1978, Deb married her high school sweetheart, David Huber. The marriage was blessed with three children: David, Joseph and Kathleen. For a period of time, Deb pursued her nursing career as a geriatric nurse at St. Anthony Nursing Home in Crown Point, serving for many years as Director of Nursing. As her family grew, she ultimately moved on to serving the St. Mary Catholic School Community, touching the lives of countless St. Mary students.

Service to her civic and church communities was a passion of Deb's. Some of her activities and honors included: Catholic Order of Foresters (Legion of Honor Recipient); Tri Kappa - Gamma Theta Chapter (Past President); Boy Scouts of America - Troop 45 (Bronze Pelican Recipient); and St. Mary Altar and Rosary Society. She was also a devoted and founding member of the sisterhood known as "What's The Point Book Club".

Deb is survived by her husband of 44 years, David; her children, David (Eric) Hugo, Joseph (Bliss) Huber, and Kathleen (Todd) Wengel; grandchildren: Walter Wengel, Ingrid Wengel, and London Huber; brothers: David (Orva) Schramm and Robert (Ruth) Schramm.

Preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Ruth Schramm.

Visitation will take place on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Prayers will be said at the Funeral Home at 9:15 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, December 2, 2022, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 321 East Joliet St., Crown Point, at 10 a.m., concelebrated by Fr. Patrick Kalich and Fr. Kevin Huber.

In lieu flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to benefit: St. Mary Catholic Community School (Crown Point), VNA Hospice NWI (Valparaiso, IN), or Lake Courthouse Foundation (Crown Point).

Visit Deb's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.