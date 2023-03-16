June 3, 1952 - Mar. 1, 2023

LA CROSSE, IN - Debra M. Myers, 70, of La Crosse, IN passed away March 1, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV.

She was born June 3, 1952 in Valparaiso, oldest daughter of Wayne and Garnet (Hill) Wilgus.

Surviving is her mother Garnet (Hill) Wilgus of Valparaiso. Siblings Kathleen (Robert) Garmon, Wayne A. Wilgus, Jane Mullins, Cheryl Wilgus all of Valparaiso and Jenifer (Jerry) Barton of La Crosse and stepson Edward J. Myers of Fort Wayne.

Also many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 41 years, Charles R. Myers; loving father, Wayne E. Wilgus; sister Jill Wilgus; and stepson Arthur R. Myers.

Debra was an accountant. She loved the Chicago Cubs, win or lose. She loved doing ancestry on both sides of the families. She also loved being in Arizona for the winters.

She will be missed very much, couldn't ask for a better sister!

Visitation will be Saturday, March 18, 2023, 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM with funeral services at 12:00 PM. Beverly Collinsworth, her dear cousin, will be officiating.

Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Valparaiso, IN.

To sign an online guestbook, www.bartholomewnewhard.com