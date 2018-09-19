WINAMAC, IN - Debbie, 62 of Winamac, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family, Sunday, September 16, 2018. She was an exceptional mother, devoted wife, and friend to many.
Debbie is survived by the love of her life: Tony Middleton. Children: Angie (Amy) Wilson and John (Crystal) Wilson, Sr. Grandchildren: Justin Wilson, John Wilson Jr., Joshua Wilson, Joseph Wilson, and Morgan Swick. Great grandson: Hunter Wilson. Siblings: Jerry Higgins, Sr., Louise Berry, Betty Epps, Bruce Hemphill and Ricky Hemphill. Also, several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Karen Ford and Danny Williams. A Granddaughter: Justice Rutherford-Wilson.
Family and friends can join together in a celebration of Debbie's life on Saturday, September 22, 2018 at 8496 W 700 N, Winamac, IN beginning at 2:00 p.m. (CT). Eulogy to be given at 6:00 p.m. She was loved very much and will be forever missed. May you always be the angel by our side.