WANATAH, IN - Dee A. Edgcomb, 74 of Wanatah, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 14, 2020, surrounded by her sons. She was born August 22, 1945 in Howell, MI to the late Donald and Dorothy (Arnold) Jacobs. Dee made her career as a German Teacher and School Counselor with the Merrillville School System for over 34 years. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Valparaiso, Alpha Delta Kappa, Delta Zeta, Wanatah Lions Club, and was President of Monday Musicale. She enjoyed gardening, achieving her certification as a Master Gardener, and baking, especially Christmas cookies, which have earned legendary status. Dee will be remembered for her kind, welcoming, and loving nature. She was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, who will be dearly missed.