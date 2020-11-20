Dejon Shemar Walker

Dejon was born on October 1, 1998, in Chicago, IL, and grew up in Valparaiso, IN. Dejon was well-known and loved among his community, church family, schools, co-workers, the Valparaiso Police Department and anyone he encountered. Despite serious lifelong health challenges, Dejon always had a positive attitude, unwavering faith in God and radiated love and joy. Known for his huge smile, Dejon had a great sense of humor, was always making people laugh and was quite a joker. Dejon annually attended and became a peer counselor at Champ Camp, a camp for children and adolescents with tracheostomies and ventilators. After graduating from Valparaiso High School in 2018, Dejon was studying Criminal Justice at Ivy Tech. Dejon had a lifelong dream of being involved in police work and on September 13, 2017, was officially inducted into the Valparaiso Police Department as an honorary police officer.