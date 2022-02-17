Nov. 7, 1946 - Feb. 10, 2022

Delbert Biffert, beloved father, grandfather and friend, passed peacefully into the next evolution of his souls journey on February 10, 2022. He resided the majority of his life in Northwest Indiana.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and a retired steelworker. He enjoyed an active life appreciating nature and fostering that appreciation in everyone he encountered. He enjoyed adventuring and traveling, sailing, fishing, photography, carpentry, gardening, and spending time with his family and his friend Buddy.

He is survived by his daughter, Katherine (Arthur) Morris; his grandchildren: Andrew Morris (fiancee Haley Stevers), Benjamin Morris (s/o Megan McKelvey), Rachel (Matthew) Wilborn; brother, Gary (Dolly) Biffert; sister, Donna (Roy) Leech; dear Aunt Lydia Mosbrucker and many beloved nieces; nephews and cousins whom he enjoyed keeping regular contact with.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie and his parents, Alfred and Martha Biffert and stepfather, Sherman Keil.

His inspirational perseverance and love will live on in the hearts and souls of his family and loved ones forevermore.

In accordance with his wishes, his body has been donated to science and a private memorial will be held with the immediate family.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor can be made to Heart to Heart Hospice of NWI, 402 Wall St. Suite 12, Valparaiso, IN 46383 or the Humane Society of Hobart 2054 IN 130, Hobart, IN 46342.