Delbert D. Bateman

Jan. 22, 1936 — May 18, 2021

HEBRON, IN — Delbert D. Bateman, 85, of Hebron, IN, passed away on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

Delbert is survived by his wife, Patricia, of 60 years; children, Gail (Donald) Hardwick and Mark Bateman; and sister, Shirley Sokol.

Delbert was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Anna Bateman; three brothers, Wayne (Virgadell), Kenneth (Dolores) and Ivan (Helen); and brother-in-law, Thomas Sokol.

Delbert was retired from US Tubing Specialties after 28 years as a boilermaker. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1955-1959. Delbert was an active farmer in the Hebron/Leroy area.

Graveside committal services will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Salem Cemetery in Hebron, IN, with Pastor Tom Shanahan officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Delbert's name to the American Cancer Society.

