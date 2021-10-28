Delbert Edward Burton

April 1, 1953 — Oct. 28, 2021

PORTAGE, IN — Delbert Edward Burton, age 68, of Portage, IN, passed away on Tuesday, October 26, 2021.

Delbert is survived by his wife of 50 years, Janet Burton (nee Rodgers); children: Carley (Angie) Burton, Jennifer Burton, Michael (Kim) Burton, Patrick Burton, Rebecca (Bill) Paceley. Delbert is also survived by his siblings: Sandra (Tom) Christman; Dennis (Judy) Burton; 15 granchildren; and many other family and friends all around.

Delbert was preceded in death by his father and mother: Carley and Alice Burton; brother, Carley; and sisters: Patsy, Vicki Lynn.

Delbert was married to faithful wife Janet of 50 years and was an Inland Steel employee of 38 years. He was a collector of miniatures, comics and baseball cards. Delbert loved his family through very unique ways, but always with a heart of gold. Often times, he liked to travel when able. Delbert will be missed and always loved.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, October 30, 2021, from 2:00 PM until the time of the funeral service at 4:00 PM at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE, 2700 Willowcreek Rd., Portage, IN 46368.

Visit Delbert's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.