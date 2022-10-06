EAST CHICAGO, IN - Delbert Johnson Jr. age 53 of East Chicago passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022.

He is survived by grandmother, Noemi Sanchez; brother Cesar Johnson; nephew Anthony Johnson, Uncles: Daniel Guzman, Jose Sanchez, Prescott (Patty) Serna; Aunts: include Ida (Jose) Garcia, Annette (late James) Marrero.

Several aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews and cousins; and best friend Freddy Avilla.

Preceded in death by Mother Maria Elizabeth and father Delbert E. Johnson Sr.; Brother Harvey E. Johnson.

He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A visitation will be held Friday, October 7, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at ACEVEZ FUNERAL HOME, 4918 Magoun Ave., East Chicago.

A private Cremation will follow.

A burial of his ashes will take place at a later date at Ridgelawn Cemetery, Gary.

DUE TO CONTRUCTION ON MAGOUN AVE. PLEASE ENTER FUNERAL HOME PARKING LOT FROM THE ALLEY FROM 149TH OR 150TH.

