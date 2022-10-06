 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Delbert Johnson Jr.

Delbert Johnson Jr.

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Delbert Johnson Jr. age 53 of East Chicago passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022.

He is survived by grandmother, Noemi Sanchez; brother Cesar Johnson; nephew Anthony Johnson, Uncles: Daniel Guzman, Jose Sanchez, Prescott (Patty) Serna; Aunts: include Ida (Jose) Garcia, Annette (late James) Marrero.

Several aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews and cousins; and best friend Freddy Avilla.

Preceded in death by Mother Maria Elizabeth and father Delbert E. Johnson Sr.; Brother Harvey E. Johnson.

He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A visitation will be held Friday, October 7, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at ACEVEZ FUNERAL HOME, 4918 Magoun Ave., East Chicago.

A private Cremation will follow.

A burial of his ashes will take place at a later date at Ridgelawn Cemetery, Gary.

DUE TO CONTRUCTION ON MAGOUN AVE. PLEASE ENTER FUNERAL HOME PARKING LOT FROM THE ALLEY FROM 149TH OR 150TH.

For more information please visit www.acevezfuneralhome.com

