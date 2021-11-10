Delbert "Rex" Hetrick

Feb. 6, 1942 — Oct. 26, 2021

Delbert "Rex" Hetrick, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend passed away on Tuesday, October 26, 2021.

He was born on February 6, 1942 in Attica, IN to the late Fred and Susan Hetrick.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Diana Hetrick; daughter, Rexanna (Matt) Stearns; son, Jimmy (Dorathy) Hetrick; grandchildren: Jarrett Stearns, Jessica (Jeremiah) Elliott, Amanda (Cory) Taylor and six great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at First Baptist Church, 8924 1200 N., DeMotte, IN 46310. Lunch will be served following the service. Arrangements were entrusted to Legacy Cremation & Funeral Services – Lawrence.