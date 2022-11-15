Delfino Santucci

LANSING, IL - Delfino Santucci age 89 of Lansing, IL, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 11, 2022, surrounded by his family. Loving father of Yoly (John) Tellez, Maury Santucci, and Sophia Santucci. Cherished grandfather of Isabella Francesca Santucci Rogan and John Michael Tellez. Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews both in the United States and Venezuela. Fond brother of Pasquale (Julia) Santucci, late Giuseppe Santucci, Ugo (Virginia) Santucci, late Ennia (Mario) Bonanotte and Anna Melone. Delfino was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Lourdes Elimena Santucci, and loving parents, Faustino and Requinta Santucci.

Delfino was a loving and devoted husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, uncle, brother and friend. He was a long-time member of St. Ann Catholic Church. He was a laborer at Wisconsin Steel Mill and retired from Lansing Public Works. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren telling them stories about his childhood. He was an avid gardener planting varieties of vegetables and loved tending to his pear tree, peach trees and grapevines. In the fall, his passion was making homemade wine. He was loved and respected by all who knew him and will be deeply missed.

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 from 3:00 to 8:00 PM at SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL. Funeral services for Delfino will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at the funeral home beginning with 9:30 AM closing Prayers, then proceeding to All Souls Catholic Parish at St. Ann Church, 3010 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL for 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial. Delfino will be laid to rest at Assumption Cemetery, 19500 South Cottage Grove Avenue, Glenwood, IL. www.schroederlauer.com