Delilah E. Henry

CROWN POINT, IN — Deliah E. Henry, 93, of Crown Point, passed away July 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne. Deliah is survived by her children, Larry (Gail) Henry and Vicki (Michael) Maxwell; grandchildren. Scott (Tanya) Henry, Jennifer (Nathan) Mann and Ryan Maxwell; and great-grandchildren, Emmett, Griffin and Annika Henry, Eric and Rose Mann.