VALPARAISO, IN - Della G. Rodman "Gerry", age 83, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019. She is survived by her brother: James (late Jacqueline) Rodman; nephew, James (Pamela) Rodman, Jr.; niece, Kristin Rodman; great nephew, Nathaniel Baker; great nieces: Emily Rodman and Amy Rodman. Gerry is also survived by many dear cousins. Preceded in death by her parents: James and Mary Rodman. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral Services will take place on Saturday, September 21, 2019, 12:00 p.m. at Eastlund Funeral Home (7458 E. 1000 N., Syracuse, IN 46567). Interment North Webster Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with family at Eastlund funeral home on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at noon. RENDINA FUNERAL HOME entrusted with arrangements. For information please call 574-457-3144. www.mycalumetpark.com