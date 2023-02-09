Delora "Rita" Stockle, 83, a 21 year resident of Land o Lakes, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully at home on February 2, 2023. Rita was born on November 17, 1939 in Kansas City, Missouri. She retired from several managerial jobs, including Stockle Beverage in Calumet City. She was an avid gardener, crafter and loved interior design. Rita also was an animal lover. She is preceded in death by her sons, David (September 4, 1982) and Ronald Jr. (August 1, 2009). Rita is survived by her husband Ronald J. Stockle Sr. of Land o' Lakes, Wisconsin; daughter Karen (Dave) Tallent of Chesterton, Indiana; grandsons Dakota Tallent (Paige Ronco), Michael and Richard Tallent; granddaughter Sarah Stockle; great-granddaughter Elaine Kuhn; nieces Kristen Stockle, Lauren (Doug) Olson; nephews Chris (Stacey) Clark, John (Vanessa) Clark; and many other great-nieces and -nephews and many friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please send a memorial to your local shelter/rescue or Land o Lakes Fire Department. www.bolgerfuneral.com