MERRILLVILLE- Delores Ann Jones (nee Nichols) age 77, of Merrillville, formerly of Hammond, IN, was called by the Lord on Saturday, January 15, 2022. She is survived by her children: Deborah Jones, Betty (Jack) Woychowski, Brenda Jones, Trisha Jones (fiance Mike Rosenwinkel), and Lynda Jones; eleven grandchildren: Jessica, Jennifer, Annabel, Krystina, Michael, Brandon, Katrina (Brad), Julia, Kelly, Kaylee, and Allison; four great-grandchildren: Anya, Ayana, Jasmine, and Harper. Preceded in death by her parents Clyde Nichols, Sr. and Virginia Nichols. She had 10 siblings; survived by five siblings: Raymond Nichols, Donald Nichols, Clyde Nichols, Jr., Marie Seesholtz and Deanna Karlen. She was preceded in death by her five other siblings: Calvin Nichols, Cody Ray Nichols, Roger Nichols, Hermie Frances Taylor and Barbara Scott.