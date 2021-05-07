HAMMOND, IN - Delores Cooley, 80, of Hammond, IN, passed away April 28, 2021, at Franciscan Health in Hammond, IN.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 8, 2021, at 11:00 AM at DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME, 3831 Main St., East Chicago, IN. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Interment in Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith, IN. Livestreaming will begin promptly at 11:00 AM via Facebook and divinityfuneralhome.com.