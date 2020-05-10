Delores E. Morton

Delores was a very active member of First United Methodist Church in Griffith. She retired from Burgers Grocery in Munster where she worked as a cashier for many years. After retiring, she worked as a receptionist at Dr. Purcells office in Griffith. Delores enjoyed spending time with her friends and family. Delores loved being around people and "her" dogs. Delores was a truly kind person who touched the lives of many. She was a devoted grandmother and will be missed by all those who knew and loved her. For more information please contact WHITE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com.