× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LaVERGNE, TN - Delores J. Kinney, 90, of La Vergne, TN (formerly of Hammond) passed away Friday, May 22, 2020.

She is survived by her children, Richard (Frances) Kinney, Beatrice (Ray) Hageman and Steve (Janet) Kinney. Her grandchildren total 12 and many-many great-grandchildren.

Delores was preceded in death by her parents: AC and Margaret Miller and her son Ray.

No services are planned at the present time.