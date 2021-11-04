Delores J. Mahns

Jan. 3, 1932 — Oct. 22, 2021

HAMMOND, IN — Delores J. Mahns, 89, died October 22, 2021, at Community Hospital in Munster, IN. She was born January 3, 1932, in Highland, the daughter of Edward L. and Lillian J. (Kirker) Flaherty. Delores graduated from Hammond High School, Class of 1950. On May 19, 1951, she married Gerald Roy Mahns and settled in Hammond. Delores and Gerald had six children together and they celebrated 39 years of marriage before Gerald's passing in 1990.

She was an avid bowler and enjoyed playing Bunco with her friends. She spent time outdoors working in her garden and was a member of St. John Bosco Catholic Church in Hammond.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Gerald; her daughter, Joyce; her son, Dale; and her sister, Mary. Surviving are her daughters: Susan Marie Bodie and her husband, William of Dyer, Carol Ann Wynn and her husband, Brian of Highland; sons: David Mahns of Hammond; and Stephen Allen Mahns and his wife, Tamara, of Valparaiso; six grandchildren: Michelle Senderhauf, Jennifer Cowger, Morgan Wynn, Erica Mahns, Erin Mahns, and Lauren Mahns; three great-grandchildren: Eve Senderhauf, Madison Cowger, and Kane Cowger.