SCHERERVILLE, IN/FORMERLY OF HAMMOND - Delores J. Shevchenko, nee Thomas, age 87, of Schererville, IN, formerly of Hammond, IN, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020. Beloved wife for 65 years of the late Harold Shevchenko. Loving mother of Gerald (Chris) Shevchenko, late Shirley Shevchenko, Joanne (Randy) Eenigenburg, and Joy (Martin Carter) Chnupa. Proud grandmother of Drew (Melinda) Eenigenburg, Dan (Katie) Eenigenburg, Dale (Lynne) Eenigenburg, the late Dustin Eenigenburg, Zachary Chnupa and Zoey Chnupa. Great-grandmother of six. Dear sister of the late Melvin Masten (Lucinda) Thomas, Ortho Jr. (late Karla) Thomas, and the late Bobby Thomas. Sister-in-law of the late Lucille (Bill) Bush, Iris (late Donald) Gifford, and Melvin (Betty) Shevchenko. Preceded in death by her parents: Ortho and Thelma Thomas, and by her parents-in-law: Pete and Mary Shevchenko.