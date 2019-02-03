LANSING, IL - Delores Joyce Tuscan age 88 of Lansing, passed away on January 30, 2019. Delores was born in Livingston, IL on March 27, 1930 to the late Joseph and Mary (Maglich) Dragovich. She married her husband the late Raymond Lee Tuscan on November 13, 1948 until his death.
Delores is survived by her daughters Cynthia Rae (Dominic) Palma Lansing IL, Barbara Mary (John) Morgin Roselawn, IN; sons Theodore (Ted) Lee (Brenda) Tuscan Roselawn, IN and Glen Allan (Debbie) Tuscan Castle Rock, CO; son-in-law Michael Fournier Orland Park; grandchildren Dominic (Lydia) Bellemy-Palma Crestwood, IL, Jennifer Palma-Krezman Salem, MA, Ehren (Vanessa) Fournier Chicago, IL, Christopher Morgin Lake Village, IN, Elaine (Vince) Morgin-Lookebill Jacksonville, FL, Christopher (Amy) Foust Castle Rock, CO, Brittany Tuscan Castle Rock, CO; step grandsons Kenneth Baldauf and Daniel Baldauf, Lowell, IN; great grandchildren Allison Krezman of San Diego, CA, Cora Foust, Alise Foust, Khyla Foust, Tyler Foust, Rylend Padilla Castle Rock, CO. Delores is also survived by her sisters Maryann (Joseph) Kreevich of Schererville, IN and Donna ( Fredrick) Ziglar of Litchfield, IL, many nieces and nephews. Delores was preceded in death by her husband Raymond, daughter Patricia, sisters Rose and Eileen and brother Roy Joseph.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Delores will be held on Monday, February 4, 2019 at 12:00 noon at St. John Roman Catholic Church, 301 S. Cottage Grove Ave., Glenwood, IL 60425 with Father Patrick Lyons officiating. Delores will be laid to rest at Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood, IL. Friends may visit with the family from 9:00 a.m. until time of service.
Delores was a kind and giving Mother, neighbor and friend. She believed in taking care of her family and enjoyed cooking the Sunday roast until it was good and done, and never forgot to put the ketchup on the table and spent hours literally making pizza once. All joking aside, Mom knew how to stretch a penny and keep all five of us fat and happy. She enjoyed watching the Cubs, taking care of her grandchildren, cleaning, and more cleaning. We all love her with all our hearts and will miss her dearly. But now she is back with Dad and Patty. No more suffering and being lonely. www.schroederlauer.com