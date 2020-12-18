Delores Koch (nee Abeyta)
VALPARAISO, IN — Delores Koch (nee Abeyta), 85, of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Delores will be deeply missed by her family: sons, Paul and Kenneth Hernandez (Valparaiso); daughter, Patty (Jim) Sibley (Valparaiso); lifelong friend, Ted Koch (LaPorte); her son Ron's loving wife, Delia Hernandez; grandchildren: Elaine Garcia, Paul Jr. (Candice) Hernandez, Thomas (Cheryl), Peter Hernandez, David (Mary) Hernandez, Lisa Hernandez, Steven (Katie) Hernandez, Jeffery Hernandez, Chris Hernandez, Veronica Jacobs, Alex (Emily) Jacobs, Ron Sibley and Andrew Sibley; many great-grandchildren; and good friends, Patty Hernandez and Mechelle Mann's.
Delores will be greeted at Heaven's Gates by her son, Ron Hernandez; her mom, Sally Abeyta; several brothers and a sister.
Delores was a force. She was a strong, playful, loving, Catholic woman who put the Lord and her family above all else in her life. For decades, Delores served as a eucharistic minister of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Church. In addition to communion, she brought fellowship, hope, love and laughter to countless residents of Crown Point Christian Village. Delores made higher education possible for hundreds of students as financial aid director for a local business college where she was cherished by her colleagues and the students.
Delores was the bedrock of her family. She was an exceptional wife and mother, however, her superpower was as a Nana. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the heart and soul of her being, each showered in her steadfast unconditional love.
Private memorial services were entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Delores' name to the Alzheimer's Association or to the charity of your choice.
