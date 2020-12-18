Delores Koch (nee Abeyta)

Delores was a force. She was a strong, playful, loving, Catholic woman who put the Lord and her family above all else in her life. For decades, Delores served as a eucharistic minister of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Church. In addition to communion, she brought fellowship, hope, love and laughter to countless residents of Crown Point Christian Village. Delores made higher education possible for hundreds of students as financial aid director for a local business college where she was cherished by her colleagues and the students.