Delores M. Aguilera

Delores was well known for her infectious laugh and phrase words like "my goodness" and "gee" and her typical last words when family left the house were "be careful going home." Everyone she encountered were met with grace and kindness, many were welcomed into her home and offered a seat at her table as she enjoyed cooking for others. She never said "no" to anyone as she had a tremendous heart and would give all she had, if necessary. Her passion for flowers garnered her a beautiful flower garden which surrounded her home, in addition to a healthy vegetable garden. She enjoyed shopping, thrift shopping, eating out with family, grandkids and friends and taking long rides. She looked forward to making tamales with her daughters to serve at Christmas Eve gatherings with the entire family. And although the grandkids had their own parents, they preferred Grandma's house and were practically raised by her.