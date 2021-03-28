Dec. 29, 1923 - March 19, 2021
LAKE STATION, IN - Delores M. Aguilera of Lake Station, IN, 97 years of age, went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 19, 2021; she was surrounded by her loving family.
Delores was the third of eight children born in Hugo, Colorado on December 29, 1923 to Amado and Maria Villa-nueva. She was a graduate of Emerson High School in Gary, IN. She retired in 1993 from West Side Nursing Home, Gary, Indiana where she worked as a CNA for twenty-three years. She loved her job and cared for her patients with pride and dignity. Delores married Felix Chavez Aguilera (deceased) in 1946 and had nine children during their fifty-seven year marriage.
She is survived by her brother, Salvador; and eight loving children: Thomas (Fran) Aguilera; Angeline Ayala; Henry (Ricky) Aguilera; Josephine DeJesus; Rosemary Cuebas; Ruitilio (Rudy) Aguilera; Alice (Gary, devoted son-in-law) Cottrell; Sandra Aguilera (whose son, Juan Dominguez, helped with her care); and her special cat "Simba." She was a beloved grandmother to eleven grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild; sisters-in-law: Mary (late Marcelino) Villanueva and Cecilia (late Genaro) Villanueva; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Felix Aguilera; parents, Amado and Maria; daughter, Delores; grandson, Scottie Cuebas; sisters: Maria Catarina (Kathy) Villanueva and Frances Duenes; brothers: Genaro, Gus, Marcelino and Leonard Villanueva; and special nephew, David Duenes, whom she shared a warmhearted relationship.
Delores was well known for her infectious laugh and phrase words like "my goodness" and "gee" and her typical last words when family left the house were "be careful going home." Everyone she encountered were met with grace and kindness, many were welcomed into her home and offered a seat at her table as she enjoyed cooking for others. She never said "no" to anyone as she had a tremendous heart and would give all she had, if necessary. Her passion for flowers garnered her a beautiful flower garden which surrounded her home, in addition to a healthy vegetable garden. She enjoyed shopping, thrift shopping, eating out with family, grandkids and friends and taking long rides. She looked forward to making tamales with her daughters to serve at Christmas Eve gatherings with the entire family. And although the grandkids had their own parents, they preferred Grandma's house and were practically raised by her.
Delores was the matriarch and foundation of the family and her presence is missed immensely by us all. She may be gone in physical form, but she will always be here within us. May she rest peacefully in the loving arms of our Lord.
A private cremation will be held for Delores; and a celebration of life will be held this summer in her memory, to which, a date has yet to be announced.
