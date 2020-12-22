June 17, 1929 - Dec. 20, 2020

PORTAGE, IN - Delores M. Arvidson, age 91, of Portage passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020 at the Rittenhouse Assisted Living Center. Delores was born June 17, 1929 in Gary, IN to the late Herbert and Emily Nabhan.

She retired from the Portage Public School System where she worked as a secretary in the Guidance Department. She was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Miller.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Arvidson; her five children: Dennis Arvidson of Chesterton, Ronald (Deborah) Arvidson of Florida, Cheryl (Robert) Porch of Florida, Pamela (Russell) Bass of Portage, and Teresa (Craig) Suggs of Portage; one sister, Joan Stephan of Portage; one sister-in-law, Barbara Nabhan of Hobart; eleven grandchildren; and eleven great grandchildren.

Delores will be cremated with no attended services per her request. www.Reesfuneralhomes.com