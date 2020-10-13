LAKE STATION, IN - Delores M. Kulp (nee Cline), age 86, of Lake Station passed away Friday, October 9, 2020. She was born on July 7, 1934 in Dow, IL to the late Chester and Mary Cline. Delores was a homemaker and dedicated her life to taking care of her family. She adored being with them during the holidays and never missed a family get together. She will always be remembered for her vibrant personality. Her family will miss all the things they did with her, whether it was spending the day at the Blue Chip Casino, feeding the ducks in the park, going to BINGO, or shopping for clothes.