LANSING, IL - Delores Newhouse, age 77 of Lansing, passed away peacefully Monday, January 25, 2021.

She is survived by her beloved son Brian Newhouse. I (Brian) was truly blessed by God to have you for a mother and my best friend. My heart aches as I write this but I am comforted knowing that you are with Our Lord and our family, knowing that life is Eternal and we will be reunited once again. I can't thank you enough for all the happiness you brought into my life, sometimes with just the mere smile from your face. You taught me that family is everything as grandma taught you after losing your father at Iwo Jima in WWII. Now you finally get to meet the man who made the ultimate sacrifice for this nation as you, grandma and your three sisters sacrificed living in poverty afterwards.

I was privileged to have you at home where you were my teacher, nurse, and spiritual guide. I was never dropped off like a piece of luggage for someone elses responsibility. You were there through it all and took care of me when I got the measles, rubella and the chicken pox. You made sure I received a proper education in both school and church, of which I'm eternally grateful.