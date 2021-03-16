Mar. 12, 1933 - Mar. 14, 2021
CHESTERTON, IN - Deloris Kaletha, age 88 of Chesterton, IN, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 14, 2021 in Valparaiso, IN. She was born on March 12, 1933 in Pine Township, Porter County, IN to William F. Wiesemann and Ethel M. (Shipp Morris) Wiesemann, both of whom preceded her in death.
On October 12, 1951, she married her life-long love, Frank V. Kaletha, who preceded her in death on June 30, 1998.
She is survived by her daughter, Janice (Keith) Meyers; granddaughter, Michelle (Rudy) Jimenez; grandson, Douglas Meyers; and by her great-grandchildren: Kyle (Lauren) Jimenez, Ty Jimenez, Michael Meyers, Joseph Meyers; her nieces, nephews; her sister-in-law Barbara Schillke; her brother-in-law Joe Gorski; and many friends who were like family that she made during her lifetime.
Deloris was a devoted alumnus of Jackson Township High School, Class of 1951, and served as an officer for many years never missing an annual alumni reunion. She was a dedicated researcher of family histories, local and her own. "Mrs. Kaletha" was the Jackson School Secretary for over 20 years, a member of the Duneland Historical Society, and a past member of NAWIC-National Association of Women in Construction. She was passionate about politics and patriotism!
She and Frank loved their Fort Myers, FL winter home for many years doing the "Sanibel Stoop" as they collected seashells along the Gulf shore.
Deloris was also preceded in death by her siblings: Ray (Marian), Laura, Fannie (Wesley) Erickson, Alfred (Lois), Winifred Cota, Betty Wiesemann; and her many in-laws. Of course, we mustn't forget her faithful canine companion, Lucy.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at WHITE-LOVE FUNERAL HOME, 525 S. 2nd St., Chesterton, IN with Pastor Ken Miller officiating. She will be laid to rest beside her adoring husband Frank, at Chesterton Cemetery. The family will receive family and friends on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Duneland Historical Society, P.O. Box 2034, Chesterton IN 46304, or the charity of their choice. The family wishes to thank Avalon Springs Health Campus for its compassionate care.
