Deloris Maxine Spencer

LAKE STATION — Deloris Maxine Spencer, 96, peacefully passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020.

She is survived by her daughter, Marilyn (late Walter) Rubacha; grandchildren, Sandy (Walter) Bennett, Sherry (Scott) Martin, Mark Rubacha and Matt (Libby) Rubacha; six great-grandchildren; brothers, Harold (late MaryAnn) Hildreth and Paul (late Alice) Hildreth; many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Preceded in death by her husbands, Carter Jackson and John Spencer; son, Marvin (late Crystal) Jackson; and siblings: Clarence (late Sue) Hildreth, Franklin (late Marcella) Hildreth, Esther (late Robert) Miller, Ruth (late Wilbur) Raines and Mary Helen (late Elbert) Frazee.

Maxine was born on July 1, 1924, in Portland, IN, to the late Ernest and Letha Hildreth. She worked at Simmons Mattress Company in Munster, IN, for over 15 years. Maxine was a longtime member of Southlake Church of the Nazarene in Crown Point, IN, and she enjoyed bowling, embroidering and crocheting.

Maxine was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will truly be missed by all whose lives she touched.