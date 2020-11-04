 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deloris Maxine Spencer

Deloris Maxine Spencer

{{featured_button_text}}
Deloris Maxine Spencer

Deloris Maxine Spencer

LAKE STATION — Deloris Maxine Spencer, 96, peacefully passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020.

She is survived by her daughter, Marilyn (late Walter) Rubacha; grandchildren, Sandy (Walter) Bennett, Sherry (Scott) Martin, Mark Rubacha and Matt (Libby) Rubacha; six great-grandchildren; brothers, Harold (late MaryAnn) Hildreth and Paul (late Alice) Hildreth; many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Preceded in death by her husbands, Carter Jackson and John Spencer; son, Marvin (late Crystal) Jackson; and siblings: Clarence (late Sue) Hildreth, Franklin (late Marcella) Hildreth, Esther (late Robert) Miller, Ruth (late Wilbur) Raines and Mary Helen (late Elbert) Frazee.

Maxine was born on July 1, 1924, in Portland, IN, to the late Ernest and Letha Hildreth. She worked at Simmons Mattress Company in Munster, IN, for over 15 years. Maxine was a longtime member of Southlake Church of the Nazarene in Crown Point, IN, and she enjoyed bowling, embroidering and crocheting.

Maxine was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will truly be missed by all whose lives she touched.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020, at 12:00 PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME (8178 Cline Ave., Crown Point, IN) with Pastor Matt Rubacha officiating.

Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN.

Friends are invited to meet with the family on Friday morning from 10:00 AM until time of service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Southlake Church of the Nazarene, 7355 E. 81st Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307.

Due to current COVID-19 conditions, masks are required for attendance at the funeral home and cemetery. www.chapellawnfuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts