MERRILLVILLE, IN - Delphine A. Jasinski (nee Raczkowski), age 101, of Merrillville, IN, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Methodist SL Hospital. Cherished wife, of the late Walter Jasinski; loving mother of: Daniel (Barb) Jasinski and Kathleen Yonker; proud grandmother of: Kimberly (Fiance Richard Rogge) Yonker, Natalie Yonker, Christine (Russell) Snow, Jon (Amy) Jasinski; dearest great grandmother of: Adam and Roselena Jasinski; loving sister, Loretta (late John) Kujawa; cherished aunt of many loving nieces and nephews. Preceded in passing by her loving sisters: Edna (late Edwin) Kozlowski, Dolores (late Joseph) Rusinek and brothers: Walter (late Lottie) and Edward (late Alice) Raczkowski; loving nieces: Sr. Ann Christine and Sr. Jacqueline Kozlowski, OSF.

Delphine and Wally owned the Midwest Grocery Store in Indiana Harbor which the neighborhood children called "Wally's" (Candy Store). Delphine, known as "Mrs. Wally" by all the children who came into the store, enjoyed visiting with all of her customers. She was a longtime resident of East Chicago and member of the former St. John Cantius Church. She was a kind and generous person who always smiled, loved to laugh and loved her candy and cookies. She will be dearly missed by all of her loving family and friends. Arrangements entrusted to Oleska-Pastrick Funeral Home. oleskapastrickfh.com