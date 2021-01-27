Delphine 'Dolly' Huneycutt (nee Fic)
EAST CHICAGO, IN — Delphine "Dolly" Elizabeth Huneycutt (nee Fic), 82, passed away on Saturday, January 23, 2021. Preceded in death by parents, Alex and Helen Fic. Survived by daughter, Dessie (James) Kammer, of Schererville; son, John Huneycutt, of Valparaiso, and three grandchildren, Hayden, Jordan and Greyson Kammer, of Schererville; sister, Maryann (Edward) Tomczuk, of Crestwood, IL; seven nieces and nephews: Helen Tomczuk, Stanley Tomczuk, Edward (Joanne) Tomczuk, Dolly Carson, Joanne Colclasure, Marianne (Roman) Soltys and Barbara (Frank) Grygus; and 11 great-nephew and nieces.
Dolly was a resident of East Chicago for 76 years. She was an active member in the community and St. Stanislaus Parish: president of the PTO, member of the St. Cecilia Choir and served as president of both the St. Stanislaus Rosary Sodality and the Group 132 Polish Women's Alliance. She was a member of the Happy Timers Club, Knights of Columbus wives club and St. Stanislaus Parish picnic coordinator for many years. Dolly was the president of the Polish Women's Alliance of America from 2011-2015, and president of the Polish Women's Alliance of America Charitable and Education Fund through 2020. She took great pride in her Polish heritage. She enjoyed traveling to different states to meet members of the PWA, coordinating annual Polish Christmas Wigilia dinners at the Munster Carmelite monastery, and her trips to Poland.
Professionally, Dolly was a secretary for over 30 years at Graver and Union Tank Car Company. In retirement, Dolly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, vacationing in Florida, annual trips to Holy Hill WI, the casino, and her appreciation for a beautiful flower. She touched the lives of many through her infectious smile and kind heart. Her selflessness and faithful soul will be missed by many.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, January 27, 2021, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. for friends to celebrate Dolly at ACEVEZ FUNERAL HOME, 4918 Magoun Ave., East Chicago, IN. A private family Mass will be held at St. Stanislaus Church.
With resting burial place at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL.
For more information please visit www.acevezfuneralhome.com.