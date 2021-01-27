Delphine 'Dolly' Huneycutt (nee Fic) 

EAST CHICAGO, IN — Delphine "Dolly" Elizabeth Huneycutt (nee Fic), 82, passed away on Saturday, January 23, 2021. Preceded in death by parents, Alex and Helen Fic. Survived by daughter, Dessie (James) Kammer, of Schererville; son, John Huneycutt, of Valparaiso, and three grandchildren, Hayden, Jordan and Greyson Kammer, of Schererville; sister, Maryann (Edward) Tomczuk, of Crestwood, IL; seven nieces and nephews: Helen Tomczuk, Stanley Tomczuk, Edward (Joanne) Tomczuk, Dolly Carson, Joanne Colclasure, Marianne (Roman) Soltys and Barbara (Frank) Grygus; and 11 great-nephew and nieces.

Dolly was a resident of East Chicago for 76 years. She was an active member in the community and St. Stanislaus Parish: president of the PTO, member of the St. Cecilia Choir and served as president of both the St. Stanislaus Rosary Sodality and the Group 132 Polish Women's Alliance. She was a member of the Happy Timers Club, Knights of Columbus wives club and St. Stanislaus Parish picnic coordinator for many years. Dolly was the president of the Polish Women's Alliance of America from 2011-2015, and president of the Polish Women's Alliance of America Charitable and Education Fund through 2020. She took great pride in her Polish heritage. She enjoyed traveling to different states to meet members of the PWA, coordinating annual Polish Christmas Wigilia dinners at the Munster Carmelite monastery, and her trips to Poland.