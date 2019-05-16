Delphine M. Vass "Fifi" (nee Buvala)

VALPARAISO, IN - Delphine M. Vass (nee Buvala), age 86, passed away on Saturday May 11, 2019. Born in Hessville, IN on February 7, 1933 to the late Stephen and Marie Buvala.
She was a member of Toastmistress, Garden Club, Clown Ministries of Valpo, Reenactor at Feast of the Hunters' Moon, Elks Lodge #500 Vivians. Survived by daughters, Pamela (Ken) Kassner, Delphine Vass; grandchildren, Eliza (Michael) Bradey of Evansville, IN, Matthew, Zackery, Reece Kassner; great-grandson, Rowan; lifelong devoted friend Larry Miller. Preceded in death by parents; husband, Michael J. Vass Jr.; son, Michael S. Vass.
Friends may call on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. at DYKES FUNERAL HOME, 2305 N. Campbell St. Valparaiso, IN 46385.
Memorials may be made to Tippecanoe County Historical Association-Lafayette, IN.
Arrangements made by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, INC., VALPARAISO, IN (219) 462-3125.